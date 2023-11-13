Submit a Tip
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week

The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR's 2024 FedEx Cup...
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup schedule.(Source: Golf Tourism Solutions)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tickets for a new PGA event coming to Myrtle Beach will go on sale Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup schedule.

There will be three ticket options: general admission, clubhouse and hospitality. All tickets can be purchased at Myrtle Beach Classic’s website. 

The clubhouse ticket allows access to the club’s ballroom lounge, which has various amenities, according to a news release. While the hospitality ticket includes food and beverage options and offers covered, open-air viewing directly behind the 18th green.

“With ticket options for the Myrtle Beach Classic hitting the greens, so to speak, the excitement surrounding the event is palpable,” Darren Nelson, tournament director, said. “We encourage enthusiasts of all ages to secure their spot and be a part of this inaugural tournament.”

Children 15 and younger will get in for free “with an adult ticketholder.”

For specific ticketing questions, email here. 

The Myrtle Beach Classic will take place May 9 through May 12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The ticket sale starts at 9 a.m.

