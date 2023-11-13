Submit a Tip
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Darlington woman after she allegedly redeemed stolen lottery tickets.

Shaquanna Hamilton, 25, is accused of cashing five scratch-off tickets at a PM Food Mart in Hartsville on Sept. 2, 2022. Hamilton redeemed the stolen tickets for a cash prize total of $140, according to SLED.

Records show she was arrested on Nov. 2, 2023, and released on a $5,000 bond a day later.

Hamilton is charged with intent to defraud.

