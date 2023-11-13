Registered sex offender turns himself in after week-long search in Georgetown County, officials confirm

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a week of searching for a registered sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor and ran away from police has been taken into custody, according to South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS).

SCDPPPS announced that Jonathan O’Neil Singleton turned himself in Monday morning after a search that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office joined in on Nov. 5.

GCSO utilized its bloodhound unit during the search in hopes of locating Singleton.

The search began in a wooded area off Choppee Road near Saluda Drive to search for him.

Singleton is accused of violating the terms of his parole. When a parole officer attempted to take him into custody at his home he ran away. Parole officers said Singleton cut off his ankle monitor.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center

