Overturned tractor-trailer spills fuel, blocks lanes near Loris

Crews were called out around 11:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on South Green Sea Road and...
Crews were called out around 11:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on South Green Sea Road and West Highway 19.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says an overturned tractor-trailer is impacting Monday traffic near Loris.

Crews were called out around 11:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on South Green Sea Road and West Highway 19.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

In addition, crews are working to “help mitigate an approximate 100-gallon fuel spill as a result of this crash.”

No one was hurt in the crash. It is unclear how the tractor-trailer overturned.

Currently, lanes of traffic are blocked.

