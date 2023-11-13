Overturned tractor-trailer spills fuel, blocks lanes near Loris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says an overturned tractor-trailer is impacting Monday traffic near Loris.
Crews were called out around 11:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on South Green Sea Road and West Highway 19.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
In addition, crews are working to “help mitigate an approximate 100-gallon fuel spill as a result of this crash.”
No one was hurt in the crash. It is unclear how the tractor-trailer overturned.
Currently, lanes of traffic are blocked.
