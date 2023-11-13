Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices fall by almost 10 cents

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 9.2 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, lowering the average per gallon to $2.82.(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, drivers traveling for the holiday will love seeing this news.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 9.2 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, lowering the average per gallon to $2.82.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.64 per gallon, and the most expensive was priced at $3.41 per gallon.

Prices also dropped across North and South Carolina.

In North Carolina, the average per gallon is $3.01 after a 7.5-cent drop in the past week. In South Carolina, gas prices are down 4.9 cents for an average of $2.89 per gallon.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week.”

