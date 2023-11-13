L.W. Paul Living History Farm hosts’ its annual Syrup Day this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A large part of farm life in Horry County involved old-fashioned syrup making.

Each fall, sugar cane was gathered from the field and taken to a local cane mill where the juice was squeezed from the stalk.

Cooking down the raw juice into sweet cane syrup became a celebration and gathering for the community and is a tradition that is carried on each year at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm.

Head to the Farm Saturday, November 18th from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Staff and volunteers will demonstrate the process of making cane syrup and a variety of other traditional activities including children’s games, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more!

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (843) 915-5321 or e-mail hcg.museum@horrycountysc.gov .

