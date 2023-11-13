Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

L.W. Paul Living History Farm hosts’ its annual Syrup Day this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A large part of farm life in Horry County involved old-fashioned syrup making.

Each fall, sugar cane was gathered from the field and taken to a local cane mill where the juice was squeezed from the stalk.

Cooking down the raw juice into sweet cane syrup became a celebration and gathering for the community and is a tradition that is carried on each year at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm.

Head to the Farm Saturday, November 18th from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Staff and volunteers will demonstrate the process of making cane syrup and a variety of other traditional activities including children’s games, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more!

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (843) 915-5321 or e-mail hcg.museum@horrycountysc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
the wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Latest News

LBS: Songs of War & Peace
The Long Bay Symphony presents: Songs of War and Peace
Angel Tree
It’s time to kick off the 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
Warbird Park
Celebrating Veteran’s Day at Warbird Park
Broadway Annual Tree Lighting Celebration
Get in the holiday spirit at Broadway at the Beach’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration