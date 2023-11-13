Low Country Community Church hosts its’ 16th Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Low Country Community Church created Project N.O.A.H. because they believe No One has to be Alone on America’s biggest family Holiday – Thanksgiving.

This event is a warm place for the community to come together to receive food for their mind, body and soul.

They seek to reach “hungry” and/or “lonely” – individuals who have nowhere to go locally or simply don’t want to cook the big traditional dinner for a couple of people.

Everyone is invited to come join them for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

This will take place at the Low Country Community Church, November 23rd from Noon to 3pm!

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.