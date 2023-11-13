Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson

The producers of Rock the South festival just announced a two-day country music festival coming to Anderson.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The producers of Rock the South festival just announced a two-day country music festival coming to Anderson.

Rock the Country will take place July 26 and 27 at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock are both expected to headline each night. The pair will share the stage with Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

“Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” said Kid Rock. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

The city of Anderson was chosen as one of seven small town for the festival.

“Rock The Country aims to bring the excitement and energy of a large-scale music festival to small towns across the country,” said Shane Quick, President of Touring and Strategic Expansion, LiveCo. “With seven big shows in seven different towns, this event promises to be an experience like never before. Fans can expect a weekend filled with incredible performances, great food, and a sense of community that only small towns can offer.”

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. All other tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
the wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Crews were called out around 11:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on South Green Sea Road and...
Overturned tractor-trailer spills fuel, blocks lanes near Loris
the wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh attorneys argue impartial jury won’t be found for financial trial
An incident report obtained by WMBF News gives more details on a chase-turned-fatal crash in...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car