‘It’s a choice’: Program through Georgetown Co. church offers Bible classes for credit to middle, high schools

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Georgetown County School District have several electives they can choose from, and for some, they choose a daily Bible class.

“I’m definitely more of a Christian, I feel like since I’ve been in this class,” said Tessa Dieter, a student at Waccamaw Intermediate School who opted to take the elective.

Students taking the class are bussed off campus during the school day, and taken to one of the churches partnering with the program, called Students in the Word.

“We have five daily classes that are meeting for our electives and we’re serving over 100 students a day,” said Jennifer Kaylor, the program’s executive director.

That number is only growing.

Kaylor said Students in the Word is serving three schools this semester, but will add a fourth in January. Starting next fall, Georgetown High School students will also have it as an option.

Patricia Olsen has two middle schoolers currently in the program and a high schooler who will be doing it next semester.

“I feel like I have definitely noticed an improvement of, you know, how they treat others, and just you know, approach situations from a more loving perspective, and a little more patience and so forth,” said Olsen.

Both Olsen and Kaylor told WMBF News a common misconception is that the program violates the idea of a separation of church and state, or that kids are forced to take the classes. They said parents are required to give their kids permission, and students can easily choose other electives.

“The fact that it’s a choice and it’s an option, I would say there is a separation already,” said Kaylor.

Kaylor also added that the practice doesn’t have to only apply to Christianity.

“Under released time religious instruction laws, any denomination, any belief system, any religion has the same freedom that we do to be able to offer a similar program,” said Kaylor.

First Baptist Church in Georgetown is hosting an informational session about the program Monday night at 7 p.m., to learn more you can also visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.