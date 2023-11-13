Horry County Schools addresses parents concerns about school bus issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After parents raised concerns about the safety of their children riding the school bus, the Horry County Schools district provided some clarity in hopes of addressing some of those concerns.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said a new school bus tracking system could be why Horry County parents are seeing some hiccups at bus stops.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation rolled out a new system across all school districts in South Carolina to track the bus routes.

Bourcier said the district ended up being on the last cycle to receive the new software and just started using it this school year. Part of the setup for that software required the district to put routes and bus stops into the system.

In addition to the new tech, Bourcier said HCS still doesn’t have enough bus drivers which is causing some of the timing issues or why kids are getting dropped off at the wrong stop.

“A lot of times, they have to double route which means they have to take a load of students and drop them off and have to go back to the school and get another load of students to drop them off,” said Bourcier. “So, timing has been a big concern. It’s a concern for us, I know it’s also a concern for parents as well.”

It remains a concern for parents like Jennifer Hannigan who said they’d like to see the district better work around these issues to keep the bus route running smoothly.

“When you don’t have enough buses and these kids are sitting at school waiting for a bus, or they’re sitting on the floor, you have to think of the safety of the children first,” said Hannigan.

Parents who have concerns about school bus transportation should reach out to the HCS Transportation office at 843-488-6957.

