Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The game time for this year’s Palmetto Bowl has been announced.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

