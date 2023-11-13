FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, fall temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds are clearing out, providing for brighter skies for the start of the week.

TODAY

With decreasing clouds, temperatures are falling into the upper 30s to middle 40s this morning. The jackets and extra layers will be needed as you plan to head out the door.

No complaints for today. We're dry after a gloomy weekend. (WMBF)

Drier air will continue to work into the area throughout the day today, providing for mostly sunny skies. That sunshine will allow for us to return back to the 60s as a cloudy, wet and cool weekend forecast.

We're cooler than normal but still not bad today! Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s. (WMBF)

As we head throughout the day, a strong northeast wind will keep temperatures in check. Highs today will only reach the low-mid 60s. Regardless, it’s a better forecast than what we saw for Saturday and Sunday.

THIS WEEK

Dry and seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the week with an increase in clouds likely by late Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday. Mornings will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Each afternoon looks to feature temperatures into the lower to middle 60s. There’s no complaints with the forecast through Wednesday outside of more clouds.

Highs will climb into the 70s by the end of the work week. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will cross over Florida by Thursday. While the low pressure system will stay far enough south to prevent our area from seeing widespread rain, a few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. We’ll see temperatures a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances are scattered at 30% with just a few more clouds around.

A low pressure system to our south will bring a 30% chance of showers to the area. (WMBF)

Behind the low pressure system, an incoming cold front will also move into the area Saturday. That will bring not only a drop in temperatures for the weekend, but a few scattered showers possible on Saturday. Regardless, we remain comfortable through the weekend with a few showers possible Thursday-Saturday.

A cold front will bring a few showers Saturday before we see highs fall into the 60s on Sunday. (WMBF)

