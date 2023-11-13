FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, fall temperatures this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds are clearing out, providing for brighter skies for the start of the week.
TODAY
With decreasing clouds, temperatures are falling into the upper 30s to middle 40s this morning. The jackets and extra layers will be needed as you plan to head out the door.
Drier air will continue to work into the area throughout the day today, providing for mostly sunny skies. That sunshine will allow for us to return back to the 60s as a cloudy, wet and cool weekend forecast.
As we head throughout the day, a strong northeast wind will keep temperatures in check. Highs today will only reach the low-mid 60s. Regardless, it’s a better forecast than what we saw for Saturday and Sunday.
THIS WEEK
Dry and seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the week with an increase in clouds likely by late Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday. Mornings will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Each afternoon looks to feature temperatures into the lower to middle 60s. There’s no complaints with the forecast through Wednesday outside of more clouds.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will cross over Florida by Thursday. While the low pressure system will stay far enough south to prevent our area from seeing widespread rain, a few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. We’ll see temperatures a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances are scattered at 30% with just a few more clouds around.
Behind the low pressure system, an incoming cold front will also move into the area Saturday. That will bring not only a drop in temperatures for the weekend, but a few scattered showers possible on Saturday. Regardless, we remain comfortable through the weekend with a few showers possible Thursday-Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.