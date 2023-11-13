Driver killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Darlington County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.

A 2002 Mercedes sedan was traveling east on the highway. The sedan ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and then hit a culvert, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died, Pye said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.