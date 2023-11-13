Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Driver killed in Darlington County crash

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Darlington County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.

A 2002 Mercedes sedan was traveling east on the highway. The sedan ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and then hit a culvert, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died, Pye said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
SCHP: Person killed in Horry County crash after trying to evade police
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project

Latest News

Brighter skies return with sunshine back in the forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, fall temperatures this week
Sunny skies and milder.
FIRST ALERT: Brighter and milder to start to the new work week
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect