Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Court date set for Robeson Co. murder suspect who shot, injured deputies during attempt to serve warrant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A murder suspect who shot and injured two Robeson County deputies when they attempted to serve a warrant will head to court before the end of the year.

According to N.C. court records, 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. will appear in court on Dec. 1 for his initial charges connected to the murder of Joshua Hunt from November 2022 and his new charges after his recent arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. for violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Shawn Locklear ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods, Wilkins said. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot during the shootout with Shawn Locklear.

Deputy Jonathan Walters (Left) and Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Right)
Deputy Jonathan Walters (Left) and Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Right)(WMBF News)

One of the deputies hit was shot at least three times in the upper body, and the second deputy was hit once in the leg near his femoral artery.

Officials said Shawn Locklear then jumped into a deputy vehicle and backed over one of the deputies, breaking his leg, before hitting another deputy’s car and driving off. He reportedly drove for about half a mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

Deputy Kaelin Locklear was released from the hospital and escorted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office home, where he will continue to recover from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

Registered sex offender turns himself in after week-long search in Georgetown County, officials confirm
How to keep an eye out for scams this holiday season
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Florence businesses see impact of Sunday alcohol sales in year after vote for change
Court date set for Robeson Co. murder suspect who shot, injured deputies during attempt to serve warrant