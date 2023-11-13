Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a driver who was killed in a crash early Saturday morning while trying to evade officers in a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 25-year-old Tyrek Chestnut, of Conway, died in an area hospital from his injuries sustained in the crash.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News gives more details on a chase-turned-deadly crash in Horry County.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of Conway.

The document states a Horry County police officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle out of Conway and found the vehicle near the 3000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road.

Chestnut drove away from the police toward Highway 905, according to the report. After a short distance, he lost control and wrecked into a field, the report states.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the vehicle was a 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit a ditch and overturned.

Chestnut was the only person inside the sedan and died as a result of the crash.

