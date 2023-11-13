Art in the Park brings artists from around the world to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Art in the Park event showcased countless kinds of art at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

Hosted by the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild, displays included traditional paintings, photography, glasswork, handmade home décor and much more.

Among those proudly displaying their work was painter Freddy Murefu, the founder of Tutu’s Craft.

He was born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa, but he’s currently based in New York City. He says being in the United States pursuing his dream is an honor.

“I’m opening doors,” Murefu said. “I’m the first one to come to the States from my family.”

As for his career as an artist, he’s carrying on his family’s legacy.

“Both of my parents, they were artists themselves,” he said. “My mother used to do sewing, and my father was a painter. So, I’m following their footsteps.”

His inspiration comes from his family, too. More specifically, those who played a large role in raising him.

“My father, he passed away when I was very young, and then, I was raised with a single mom,” Murefu said. His paintings mostly depict women and children, something he attributes to his mother’s constant motivation and support during his youth. “I honor women, especially mothers. You’ve got to honor your mom as long as they’re still alive.”

Sidney Caruso was also showing off her work with Whimze Willow. She hand paints pillows, but it wasn’t always her medium of choice.

“I started by just making drapes for our guest room. Then, laying awake at night, I said, ‘I can do more than this,’” Caruso said. “So, I started making pillows, just doing numbers and things on them. Then, I said, ‘My artistry needs to come out more on these pillows.’”

Now her pillows range from holiday-inspired designs to landscapes to sandpipers. She says nature is one of her biggest inspirations, and living in the Grand Strand, nature is never in short supply.

Caruso says the COVID-19 pandemic helped her business, as people were looking for more outdoor activities, making outdoor art shows a great option. The growth has been sustained, and she’s thankful for all her supporters.

“I’ve seen it grow from selling 10 pillows to 90 pillows in a weekend,” Caruso explained. “I have such a great fanbase. They’re constantly ordering from me, especially around the holidays.”

Both Caruso and Murefu say they’re very grateful to be able to display their work at a show like Art in the Park.

