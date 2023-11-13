Andrews police investigating armed robbery

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - The Andrews Police Department is looking into a Saturday night armed robbery at a gas station.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the BP Gas Station at West Main Street and County Line Road.

Police said a man carrying a gun and wearing a mask assaulted the store’s owners, took their bag and ran off. Police did not say what was in the bag.

The victims’ injuries from being pushed to the ground were minor.

During the incident, police said the man was wearing a dark-colored jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 843-543-8183.

