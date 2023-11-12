South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ takes effect Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s ban on a popular vehicle modification goes into effect this weekend.

The state’s law prohibiting the “Carolina Squat” will be effective starting Sunday. It received nearly unanimous votes in both chambers of the South Carolina Statehouse in May before being signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Carolina Squat is described as a modification in which the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end. Under the law, drivers will not be allowed to have a truck or SUV where the front fender is raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Starting Sunday, only tickets will be issued to those violating the law for 180 days - or May 10, 2024. Once that period is over, the law will be enforced with a $100 fine for first-time offenders and a $200 fine for second offenses.

Third and subsequent offenses are subject to a $300 fine and a driver possibly having their license suspended for a year.

