Person killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 500 block of Edward Circle in Lumberton after reports someone had been shot.

The sheriff’s office added that once deputies arrived, 42-year-old Michael Hathaway was found dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

