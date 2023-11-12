Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Brighter and milder to start to the new work week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a cold and soggy weekend behind us, a stretch of milder and brighter weather settles in for the start of the work week.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually clear tonight with a few areas of patchy fog developing especially across the Pee Dee. A lingering chill will send temperatures into the lower to middle 40s by Monday morning.

MONDAY

Drier air will continue to work into the region on Monday resulting in mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will allow for a warming trend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.

Sunny skies and milder.
Sunny skies and milder.(WMBF)

Generally dry and seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the week with an increase in clouds likely especially by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s each afternoon with overnight lows generally in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Fall weather and sunshine returns for the start of next week.
Fall weather and sunshine returns for the start of next week.(WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will cross over Florida by Thursday and Friday. While the low pressure will stay far enough south to prevent our area from seeing widespread rain, a few showers will likely scrape the coast at times with rain chances at 30%.

A few showers will be possible late in the week.
A few showers will be possible late in the week.(WMBF)

