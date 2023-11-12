Submit a Tip
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers in North Myrtle Beach should expect some delays as the city prepares to move more utility lines underground.

The work is part of the city’s utility relocation plan along North Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to 34th Avenue North.

Traffic control and detour signs will be placed in the area on Monday, with construction starting within 10 days of the signs’ installation. Drivers should also expect to see lane closures and delays in the area.

The city says the project is expected to convert overhead electrical and communications wiring to an underground system, with overhead wiring and poles being removed. Officials added that similar projects have been completed in the city with positive results.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

