Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews will soon make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction could start as soon as this month.

The roads impacted will be Mr. Joe White Avenue from the Highway 17 Bypass to Highway 17 Business and 21st Avenue North from the Highway 17 Bypass to North Ocean Boulevard.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation, (SCDOT), said upgrades will include improving traffic signals and adding medians to reduce the the number of conflict points when turning left. Conflict points are where two cars can possibly collide at intersections.

The improvements are more than a year in the making.

The City council passed four resolutions in August 2022 authorizing the SCDOT to make safety improvements.

It’s something residents say is much needed for our roads.

“Traffic is horrible. I think what’s going on here in the Myrtle Beach area, there’s an influx of people. They’re building more than what the road and infrastructure can handle,” Abenathy Mason told WMBF News.

SCDOT said there’s no set timeline just yet, but it’s approved construction as of this month.

