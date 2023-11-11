WMBF News takes home 6 first-place awards at RTDNAC ceremony
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News took home several first-place awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas’s annual ceremony on Saturday in Charlotte.
WMBF won the following awards in the TV II division:
FIRST PLACE
- Use of Social Media
- Michael Owens
- Original Digital Video - “Are You Cirrus?”
- Jamie Arnold, Andrew Dockery, Anya Carney, Sarah Pettigrew
- Consumer/Economic - “Empty Lot”
- Ashley Boles, George Hansen
- Health/Medicine - “The Gift of Life”
- Ashley Boles, George Hansen
- News Special - “Case Closed: Brittanee Drexel”
- Ashley Boles, Cameron Evans, George Hansen, Dana Tilley, Emily Akiyama
- Use of Technology - “Reunited”
- George Hansen, Ashley Boles
SECOND PLACE
- TV Producer of the Year
- Rashaan Anderson
- Investigative Reporter of the Year
- Ashley Boles
- Social Reform - “Paper Thin”
- Rachel Bogle, George Hansen
- Consumer/Economic - “Trash Spill”
- Samuel Shelton
- Light Feature - “Super Symphony”
- Loren Korn, George Hansen
- Education - “‘988′ on Student identification Cards”
- Ashley Boles, George Hansen
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.