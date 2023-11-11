Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs - Week 2

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are continuing their march to state as the high school football playoffs roll on.

Catch all of the highlights with WMBF Sports Director Dave Ackert and Teagan Brown on WMBF News at 11!

This page will be updated with final scores throughout the night.

CLASS 5A

West Ashley at Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A

Richland-Northeast at South Florence

Myrtle Beach at Irmo

Hartsville at James Island

CLASS 3A

Camden at Dillon

CLASS 2A

Barnwell at Marion

Andrews at Hampton County

Kingstree at Andrew Jackson

CLASS A

Lake View at Johnsonville

Carvers Bay at Lamar

