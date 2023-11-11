SCHP: Person killed in Horry County crash after trying to evade police

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said one person was killed in an Horry County crash after trying to evade police early Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of Conway.

Miller said a 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan was attempting to evade officers with the Horry County Police Department when it went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information about what led up to the crash.

