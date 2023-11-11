Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SCHP: Person killed in Horry County crash after trying to evade police

(WVVA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said one person was killed in an Horry County crash after trying to evade police early Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of Conway.

Miller said a 2005 Mercedes-Benz sedan was attempting to evade officers with the Horry County Police Department when it went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information about what led up to the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Coastal Grand Mall
It happened at 11 p.m. on Highway 301.
Juvenile, 23-year-old killed in crash near Dillon, coroner says
Asia Beaty
Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering
Loris home destroyed by two-alarm fire.
‘I’ve never seen anything like that’: Neighbors try to save Horry County home from fire
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen

Latest News

Highs will be in the low-mid 50s for the weekend with rain likely all weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Wet & dreary weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Columbia Friday where she filed paperwork for the...
‘Let’s do it again’: VP Harris files primary paperwork for Biden-Harris campaign
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach's busiest roads
Town of Atlantic Beach removes election commission