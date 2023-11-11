Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say four people were shot on southbound Interstate 59 on Friday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says around 4:40 p.m., a group of people saw a possible stolen vehicle on the interstate and followed the vehicle. The group stopped on the interstate and a shootout ensued near the Bush Boulevard exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two adult men were shot and transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two additional men showed up to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult woman is in custody.

All parties involved are considered suspects at this time, according to police.

While WBRC crews were on the scene, an accident in the northbound lanes of I-59 occurred. The condition of the drivers is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Beaty
Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering
It happened at 11 p.m. on Highway 301.
Juvenile, 23-year-old killed in crash near Dillon, coroner says
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Loris home destroyed by two-alarm fire.
‘I’ve never seen anything like that’: Neighbors try to save Horry County home from fire
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says

Latest News

Town of Atlantic Beach removes election commission
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ takes effect Sunday
Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand celebrates over 25 years with ‘Champions of Youth’ event
2 killed, 3 hurt in Dillon County crash
‘Fills my heart with joy’: Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign in Grand Strand, Pee Dee