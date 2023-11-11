‘I’m just serving my country’: Veterans honored across Horry County

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - When you thank a veteran for their service, they often respond with something along the lines of, “I’m just doing my job.”

That’s a sentiment that retired U.S. Army Col. Nick LaSala, Jr. didn’t understand until he served.

“Whenever you made a fuss about their service and their accomplishments, they would always shrug it off and say they were just doing their job, serving their country,” said LaSala.

After he served, he started to understand it more, something he recounted to dozens of attendees at Carolina Bays Church in Little River on Saturday for Veterans Day.

There, veterans and civilians alike gathered to honor those who made a huge sacrifice for their country.

“Taps” rang through the church as veterans from as far back as World War II listened on.

Among those who served was Joan Murphy, a retired Marine. She joined in 1977, eventually retiring after over 20 years in service.

The honor of serving is a widespread feeling among veterans, but for Murphy, it’s more than that. As a female veteran, she says the honor just means more.

“As a woman, I’m really proud to have served 22 years,” she said “It’s not an easy life, but it’s a very exciting life.”

Two singers performed all the quintessential American classics in front of a captivated crowd. Veterans could be seen mouthing every word to every song.

But as older veterans continue to age, both LaSala and Murphy say the best way to keep their memories alive is to tell their story and make sure the next generation knows the sacrifices their older counterparts made.

“Be purposeful. Ask them about their story and make them tell it to you,” LaSala said, offering sage advice to younger Americans. “We’re all not around forever, and those stories will be lost, some of them.”

