FIRST ALERT: Wet & dreary weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A developing system to our south has only continued to nudge northward, bringing higher rain chances through both Saturday and Sunday. Prepare for a cloudy, cold & wet weekend.

SATURDAY

Rain started around 5 AM this morning and we will hold onto those chances throughout the entire day. A surge of moisture ahead of the developing system has brought plenty of rain to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

We will hold onto to the showers throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances remain at 80%. (WMBF)

Overcast skies, light showers and cooler weather are expected all day today. We started increasing rain chances Thursday night and haven’t stopped since. We’re finally at an 80% chance of showers today with afternoon temperatures sitting in the low-mid 50s.

Rain will remain steady with a few heavier downpours throughout the day. (WMBF)

It’s a great weekend to get some shopping done, make a pot of chili or maybe get a head start on the Christmas decorations inside.

SUNDAY

Chilly temperatures in the 50s will remain in place on Sunday as the steady rain continues to fall. Our best rain chances on Sunday will be through the entire morning and early afternoon. The result will be a wet and chilly day once again with an 80% chance of rain.

While the rain will not be heavy, periods of steady and soaking rain appear likely at times. Rain will taper off by Sunday evening.

Half an inch of rain is expected for most with some areas pushing closer to an inch. (WMBF)

Rainfall totals through the weekend will not be enough to end the ongoing drought conditions with totals on average around a half an inch. A few spots will push closer to an inch.

NEXT WEEK

Skies will clear out and temperatures will remain cool for the start of next week. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland by Monday morning with low to mid 40s on the beaches. A taste of fall will linger around with more sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will return to the 60s.

Fall weather and sunshine returns for the start of next week. (WMBF)

