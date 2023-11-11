Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain slowly ends today

Rain ends, but remaining cloudy and chilly.
Rain ends, but remaining cloudy and chilly.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soaking rain will come to an end today with sunshine returning for the start of the new work week.

TODAY

Steady rain will continue through the late morning hours today before gradually tapering off after midday. While rain will come to an end, cloudy skies will remain in place today. The rain and clouds will lead to another chilly day with temperatures only climbing a few degrees into the middle 50s this afternoon.

We will hold onto to the showers throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances remain at 80%.
We will hold onto to the showers throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances remain at 80%.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually clear tonight with temperatures turning chilly again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Sunny skies return for the start of the new work week. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s. Nights will remain on the chilly side with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The forecast will remain dry until late Wednesday into Thursday when the next round of showers is possible.

Fall weather and sunshine returns for the start of next week.
Fall weather and sunshine returns for the start of next week.

