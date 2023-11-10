Submit a Tip
Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Coastal Grand Mall

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a shooting Friday evening left one person injured.

MBPD officers were called to the Coastal Grand Mall area for a reported shooting around 5:58 p.m. MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling said people can expect a heightened police presence in the area while they investigate.

One person was injured, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

If anyone has information they’re asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-019829.

