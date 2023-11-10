Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Beaty
Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
SLED report shows lower violent crime rate in South Carolina, more weapons violations

Latest News

Associated Press reporter Richard Lardner kayaks to Sweetheart Island, off the coast of...
COVID-19 fraudster used stolen relief aid to purchase a private island in Florida
FILE - Judge David Peeples prepares to listen to arguments in a hearing about the November...
Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area
The weekend is less than ideal, but we need the rain.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, chilly & wet weekend on tap
Two suspicious envelopes were intercepted while they were on their way to election facilities....
Suspicious envelopes sent to election facilities
Kenneth Halloran stayed in the hospital for about three days and said he’s feeling much better...
68-year-old thanks Horry County deputy for saving his life