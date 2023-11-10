The Long Bay Symphony presents: Songs of War and Peace

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join The Long Bay Symphony for an uplifting patriotic program featuring inspirational songs from our nation’s past to the present, tracing our quest for freedom through music and narrative.

Free admission for the general public. No reservation necessary.

This concert will take place at multiple locations along the Grand Strand:

Saturday, November 11th 3PM at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church (113 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585)

Sunday, November 12th 2:30PM at First Presbyterian Church (3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577)

Sunday, November 12th 6:30PM at Our Lady Star of the Sea (1100 8th Ave N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582)

