Juvenile, 23-year-old killed in crash near Dillon, coroner says

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday night crash that left two people dead and several others hurt.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead and several others hurt.

It happened at 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 301 near Dillon.

A 2010 Pontiac sedan was traveling west on East Country Club Road and trying to cross over the highway. A 2023 Dodge pickup going north on the highway hit the sedan on the driver’s side, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of the sedan and one of the car’s passengers died at the scene.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 23-year-old Deaundre James from the Oakland area of Dillon County. He added that the passenger who died was a juvenile and he couldn’t release their name.

Two of the car’s other passengers were flown to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup was also hurt and taken to the hospital by EMS.

