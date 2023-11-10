Submit a Tip
‘I’ve never seen anything like that’: Neighbors try to save Horry County home from fire

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A home on Memory Lane, became just a memory for many, after being destroyed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the fire on Wednesday. The agency said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but the building was destroyed.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said neighbor Ricky Mishoe.

HCFR: Loris home destroyed by two-alarm fire(HCFR)

The fire was so encompassing that Horry County Fire Rescue said several agencies worked to get it under control for an hour and a half. The Loris Fire Department, Horry County Police Department, and neighbors also helped.

“I saw the fire, the smoke, I said oh my God,” said Mishoe, “The smoke was black, I mean rolling from way over there.”

Mishoe said when he saw smoke, he immediately pulled up on his ATV to help while they waited for first responders.

“I would help anybody, but you know this is right here at the house,” said Mishoe.

Mishoe said helping out so fast felt personal for him. When he was in the 10th grade, his house caught on fire, on Memory Lane.

“We were cooking French fries and left the grease on,” said Mishoe.

While his house fire only messed up the inside of his house, he still knows what it’s like for part of a home to become a memory, on Memory Lane.

Over 24 hours after the fire, the scene still had smoke rising from the ashes, as fire crews continued to check on the scene and spray it with water.

“It was so hot the water was going up in the air and evaporating,” said Mishoe.

The Red Cross is assisting homeowner Mary Jo. She is grateful for the assistance and is trying to stay in good spirits. Mary Jo said she would just like some clothes, as she’s lost so much.

If you’d like to help please call her son Richard Black (843) 267-4280.

