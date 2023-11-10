It’s time to kick off the 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.

The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

You can visit www.tsagrandstrandpeedee.org to adopt an Angel Today!

