ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more about a homicide.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies are investigating near the 12000 block of NC 130 West outside of Maxton.

No further details on the homicide were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

