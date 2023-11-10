FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, chilly & wet weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the last day warm day before chilly and wet weather settles in for the weekend. .

TODAY

It’s another warm day with temperatures climbing into the mid-upper 70s this afternoon. As the incoming cold front approaches, mostly cloudy skies will develop through the day and likely become overcast by the afternoon and evening hours.

Today is our last warm day as clouds increase ahead of the cold front. (WMBF)

If you’re headed out to a high school football game tonight, bring the rain jacket just to be safe. The latest model data this morning still likes the idea of a few isolated showers and sprinkles around sunset.

We'll hold onto mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower for those high school football games. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

The cold front will push well off shore by tonight. Northeasterly winds will be breezy behind the cold front, bringing in the cooler temperatures through the weekend. Moisture will then begin to work back into the area as a developing system to our south gets better organized. The result will be cooler and wet weather at times Saturday and Sunday.

We will hold onto the chance for a few light showers throughout the day on Saturday. The best chances arrive near sunset. (WMBF)

While Saturday will not be a washout, we will have to deal with light showers off and on throughout the day. Cloudy skies and the off and on showers will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for Saturday afternoon. Most of the rainfall should be spotty with the best chances LATE in the day. If you’re headed out to any events on Saturday like the Coastal Carolina Football game, keep this in mind. While the rain chances will be lower, they will gradually increase throughout the game and into Saturday night.

Rain turns likely throughout the day on Sunday with clouds and light rain through most of the day. (WMBF)

Steadier rain will move into the area beginning Saturday night and into Sunday. By the time you wake up Sunday morning, our chances for rain turn likely. A soaking all-day off and on rain looks likely for Sunday with temperatures in the middle 50s by Sunday afternoon. While it’s cloudy and wet for the weekend, the light rainfall in nature won’t give us enough rain to reduce the recent drought conditions. Most locations should pick up a quarter to half an inch of rain when all is said and done by Sunday night.

It's cooler and wet for the weekend forecast. While not everyone will see the rain Saturday, Sunday is looking more like a widespread steady rain. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Skies will clear out and temperatures will remain cool for the start of next week. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland come Monday morning with the low-mid 40s on the beaches. A taste of fall will linger around with more sunshine through the first half of next week. Look for highs to be in the low-mid 60s through early next week.

We bring back the sunshine and keep the cooler temperatures for the start of next week. (WMBF)

