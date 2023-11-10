‘Fills my heart with joy’: Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The iconic red kettles and the chiming bells will soon be seen and heard in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign on Friday in Myrtle Beach.

The campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraising initiative.

While it takes place during the holidays, the organization uses the money throughout the year to provide life-changing programs and services to those in need in the community.

“A poor Christmas could result in a poor year of being able to help out neighbors,” said Capt. Carl Melton with the Salvation Army.

This season, the Salvation Army says its goal for Horry County is $100,000. Melton said the community helped raise over $150,000, and he hopes we can all do it again.

“The monies that we raise at Christmas time, they go to offset the costs of what we do throughout the whole year,” Melton explained.

Part of the money raised will also go toward the Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas gifts to families in need.

SPECIAL SECTION | Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

WMBF News, along with Seaside Furniture, Swift Appliance, Gay Dolphin, Harley Davidson of Myrtle Beach, Shade and Shutter and Mellow Mushroom, are partnering up with the Salvation Army to help raise money and gather gifts so that children will have gifts under the Christmas tree this year.

Meanwhile, employees with the Salvation Army said giving back makes everyone feel good.

“It really fills my heart with joy, I think all of the hearts with joy, getting to actually give people a help up,” one employee said.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee said it needs volunteer bell ringers and people to adopt angels.

If you would like to become a bell ringer, CLICK HERE to email Jerry Williams with the Salvation Army or you can give him a call at 843-488-2769.

