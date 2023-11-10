Coastal Carolina set to host Texas State on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina returns home this weekend as the Chanticleers tangle with Texas State for Military Appreciation Day at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Jeff McCarragher and Nate Ross will have the call on ESPN+.

TV | ESPN+

CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Chris Burgin, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

• With a victory, Coastal Carolina can secure its fourth consecutive season with a winning record at home.

• Since the start of the 2019 season, the Chanticleers are 25-7 at Brooks Stadium.

• Coastal Carolina has won at least half of its home games in 17 of the program’s 21 seasons.

PINCKNEY’S PLACE IN HISTORY

• Wide receiver Sam Pinckney tied the NCAA’s FBS record for consecutive games with a catch against Old Dominion, catching a pass in his 54th consecutive contest.

• Pinckney tied the record set by Central Michigan’s Bryan Anderson from 2006-09.

• He currently ranks seventh on CCU’s career receptions and receiving yards lists and needs 14 more receptions to move into sixth place in career catches at Coastal Carolina.

DEBUT TO REMEMBER

• Quarterback Ethan Vasko made the most of his first career start at Old Dominion, totaling 350 yards and two touchdowns.

• Vasko rushed for 180 yards, the most ever by a Chanticleer quarterback in a single game.

• His 75-yard touchdown run was the second-longest touchdown rush by a quarterback in program history.

RUNNING WITH PURPOSE

• The Chanticleers have rushed for at least 150 yards in each of their last five games, the first five-game stretch for Coastal Carolina with at least 150 yards rushing since the final six games of the 2021 season and the opening game of the 2022 campaign.

• CCU has also tallied at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games for the first time since a 25-game span from 2019-21.

• Coastal Carolina is 6-0 this season when the Chants finish the game with at least 35 rush attempts.

YARDAGE SHORTAGE

• Coastal Carolina has held each of its last two opponents to less than 350 total yards of offense.

• CCU hadn’t held consecutive opponents to under 350 yards since Buffalo and Georgia State in September of 2022.

TAKEAWAY TRENDS

• The Chanticleer defense has recorded nine turnovers in their last four games, forcing one in each contest.

• Coastal has six interceptions and three fumble recoveries during its current winning streak.

• On the offensive side of the ball, the Chants have committed just five turnovers in the last four contests.

SUN BELT STREAK

• Coastal Carolina is looking to earn its fifth consecutive win in Sun Belt Conference play, the longest for the program since 2020.

• CCU has the third-longest current winning streak in the conference, behind only division leaders James Madison and Troy.

UNDER PRESSURE

• The Chanticleers recorded 4.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss in the win over Old Dominion.

• Coastal’s 4.0 sacks were the most for a Chant defense since the 2022 Sun Belt Conference championship game.

SCOUTING THE BOBCATS OF TEXAS STATE

• Texas State is 6-3 (3-2 SBC) and is coming off a 45-24 win over Georgia Southern.

• The Bobcats are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.

• Texas State has the highest-scoring offense in the Sun Belt Conference and 18th-best in the nation with an average of 36.2 points per game.

• Running back Ismail Mahdi has 953 rushing yards this season, which ranks second in Texas State’s FBS history, as well as 1,483 all-purpose yards, the 10th-most in program history.

• Mahdi is averaging an FBS-leading 164.8 all-purpose yards per game.

• The Bobcat defense ranks second in the nation with 78 tackles for loss this season, behind only Texas A&M.

• Texas State has tied the program’s FBS record for most in a season and also has 26.0 sacks this year, which are two away from matching its FBS record.

• Wide receiver Joey Hobert leads the conference with seven receiving touchdowns this year and tied a program record with 13 catches last week against Georgia Southern.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH TEXAS STATE

• Coastal Carolina and Texas State have met twice on the gridiron with the Chanticleers holding a 3-1 lead in the series.