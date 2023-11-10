Celebrating Veteran’s Day at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warbird Park pays tribute to the men and women of the United States Air Force who lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 50 years (1940-1993) while serving their country.

Included here are several military aircraft on display, the Wall of Service, historic markers with information about the base, buildings and the men and women that served, plus a viewing area for the runway which now serves as a civilian airport.

A kiosk in Warbird Park gives the history of the signage program, sign location map, and a map of the former MBAFB when active.

Take time this Veteran’s Day weekend to honor those who served!

