Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

CCMF announces Parker McCollum as a headliner

Parker McCollum will be performing on the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.
Parker McCollum will be performing on the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.(Carolina Country Music Fest)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest announced another headliner Friday.

Parker McCollum will be performing on the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.

“Gonna ‘Burn It Down’ in June with this Texas hunk,” a news release stated.

Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood were previously announced as headliners.

The Myrtle Beach music festival will take place in June of next year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Beaty
Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
SLED report shows lower violent crime rate in South Carolina, more weapons violations

Latest News

State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing of 434-acre fire in NC
Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. in the Maxton area. (file photo)
21-year-old killed in Robeson County drive-by shooting
The weekend is less than ideal, but we need the rain.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, chilly & wet weekend on tap
Kenneth Halloran stayed in the hospital for about three days and said he’s feeling much better...
68-year-old thanks Horry County deputy for saving his life