CCMF announces Parker McCollum as a headliner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest announced another headliner Friday.

Parker McCollum will be performing on the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.

“Gonna ‘Burn It Down’ in June with this Texas hunk,” a news release stated.

Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood were previously announced as headliners.

The Myrtle Beach music festival will take place in June of next year.

