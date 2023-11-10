Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand celebrates over 25 years with ‘Champions of Youth’ event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For over 25 years, the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has been woven into the community to help young people from disadvantaged economic, social, and family circumstances, and on Thursday night they celebrated their successes.

During the Champions of Youth event, community members and Myrtle Beach leaders reminisced on the growth the organization has seen over the last quarter century, with founders Colbert Brown Jr. and Lena Brown starting on Carver Street and eventually moving to what it is today on Dunbar Street.

“The sky is the limit,” said Councilman Mike Chestnut. “What they’ve done in this short period of time, just imagine another 10 years, 15 years, where we’re going to be and our young folks need places like the Boys and Girls Club. I’m just glad that the Boys and Girls Club can be there to make a difference in the young folks’ lives in our community.

The Boys and Girls Club serves more than 100 kids and teenagers, and CEO Dr. Karen Vassell said it’s less about how much they give but the quality impact they have on each child’s life.

“And all the children’s lives that we touch, it’s just remarkable and the impact that we make is significant,” said Vassell. “We do a lot with less, we have quality over quantity in the lives of our children.”

The organization’s leaders continue to push for more, as they said they’re always looking for more volunteers and donations. Part of their mission is giving greater access to quality programs, but Board Chairman Rob Dumanois said it’s so much more.

“It’s not just a place to play basketball afterwards it’s a place to improve your diet it’s a place to get right with your homework it’s a place to get right with a lot of your teachers that are there and it’s particularly in you know neighborhoods and with communities where that’s not always a guarantee at home,” said Dumanois.

To get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.