Atlantic Beach removes election commission after issues certifying mayoral race results

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The election for mayor in a small Grand Strand town is still not decided after several days.

Atlantic Beach Town Council moved to disband its election commission on Friday after challenges and recounts in its mayoral election throughout the week. Current mayor Jake Evans, who did not seek re-election, moved to remove the commission during a meeting of the town council during an emergency meeting.

The commission met Thursday and attempted to hear challenges to ballots and certify the election. The challenges came from mayoral candidate Josephine Isom, who claims 19 provisional ballots were cast from residents who do not live in the town.

In her complaint, Isom claims four of those people who voted listed an address that is a building under construction and a certificate of occupancy has not been issued.

“The inclusion of these ballots improperly changed the outcome of the election,” Isom wrote in her complaint.

Unofficial results showed Isom defeated John David, Jr. for the mayoral seat after Tuesday’s election, but the results were not certified after Thursday’s recount.

The commission met again on Friday before the town council ultimately voted to remove them. The meeting sparked more frustration and questions, including why results were not certified and why there wasn’t a court reporter present.

“For 130-something votes, I don’t see how it wasn’t finished yesterday,” Evans told WMBF News before the commission was disbanded. “I think I heard on the news that somebody said they were hungry or had a previous engagement. And here, we’re in the middle of a heated election and they couldn’t take a lunch and come back and finish this action yesterday? That’s a big question on my mind as well.”

