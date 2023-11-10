Submit a Tip
Angel Tree kicks off Friday to help children this holiday season

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicks off on Nov. 10 and lasts through Dec. 12.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicks off on Nov. 10 and lasts through Dec. 12.
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Many families in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee must choose between paying the bills or giving presents to their children this holiday season.

But the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program wants to make that choice a little easier.

WMBF News, along with Seaside Furniture, Swift Appliance, Gay Dolphin, Harley Davidson of Myrtle Beach, Shade and Shutter and Mellow Mushroom, are partnering up with the Salvation Army to make sure that children in need have gifts to open up on Christmas Day.

SPECIAL SECTION | Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

The Angel Tree program kicks off on Nov. 10 and lasts through Dec. 12.

Schools and social service agencies refer families to the Salvation Army to help with gifts for Christmas. The organization then gets the name of the child or special needs adults and a list of desired Christmas gifts.

So far this year, over 1,935 families have applied for Christmas toys or gift assistance.

Angel tags are printed for each child and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at several locations.

Then generous donors select an angel and purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

The gifts are then taken to a Salvation Army Distribution Center and the families can pick up their gifts seven days before Christmas Eve.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can pick out an angel or donate online.

