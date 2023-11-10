68-year-old thanks Horry County deputy for saving his life

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand man is doing what most people would never: thanking a deputy for pulling him over.

Kenneth Halloran, 68, was on his way to a doctor’s appointment last month when, all of a sudden, he felt confused.

He was weaving in and out of traffic and nearly ran a red light when Horry County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Kostanek stopped him.

Kostanek said he immediately realized Halloran was having an emergency and needed help. Kostanek called paramedics, who realized Halloran’s blood sugar plunged.

Halloran figured saving his life was more than enough, but instead, Kostanek went to visit him in the hospital the next day.

“He didn’t have to do that,” Halloran said. “It just showed he really cared. He’s just an example of what law enforcement should be, protect and serve.”

Halloran stayed in the hospital for about three days and said he’s feeling much better now. He constantly thanks Kostanek and the first responders for saving his life that day, hailing them heroes.

Kostanek said he doesn’t feel like a hero but is happy he was there to help.

“He gives me most of the credit, but it’s truly a team effort,” Kostenak said. “Recognizing the problem, trying to fix it, getting him the help he needs, that’s what we do on a day-to-day basis. That’s why we’re here.”

