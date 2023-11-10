Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

68-year-old thanks Horry County deputy for saving his life

One Grand Strand man is doing what most people would never: thanking a deputy for pulling him over.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand man is doing what most people would never: thanking a deputy for pulling him over.

Kenneth Halloran, 68, was on his way to a doctor’s appointment last month when, all of a sudden, he felt confused.

He was weaving in and out of traffic and nearly ran a red light when Horry County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Kostanek stopped him.

Kostanek said he immediately realized Halloran was having an emergency and needed help. Kostanek called paramedics, who realized Halloran’s blood sugar plunged.

Halloran figured saving his life was more than enough, but instead, Kostanek went to visit him in the hospital the next day.

“He didn’t have to do that,” Halloran said. “It just showed he really cared. He’s just an example of what law enforcement should be, protect and serve.”

Halloran stayed in the hospital for about three days and said he’s feeling much better now. He constantly thanks Kostanek and the first responders for saving his life that day, hailing them heroes.

Kostanek said he doesn’t feel like a hero but is happy he was there to help.

“He gives me most of the credit, but it’s truly a team effort,” Kostenak said. “Recognizing the problem, trying to fix it, getting him the help he needs, that’s what we do on a day-to-day basis. That’s why we’re here.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Beaty
Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
SLED report shows lower violent crime rate in South Carolina, more weapons violations

Latest News

The weekend is less than ideal, but we need the rain.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, chilly & wet weekend on tap
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicks off on Nov. 10 and lasts through Dec. 12.
Angel Tree kicks off Friday to help children this holiday season
It happened at 11 p.m. on Highway 301.
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Dillon
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies are investigating near the 12000 block of NC 130 West...
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County