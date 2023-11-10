2 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday night crash that left two people dead and several others hurt.

It happened at 11 p.m. on Highway 301.

A 2010 Pontiac sedan was traveling west on East Country Club Road and trying to cross over the highway. A 2023 Dodge pickup going north on the highway hit the sedan on the driver’s side, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of the sedan and one of the car’s passengers died at the scene. Two of the car’s other passengers were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the pickup was also hurt and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

