Wanted Conway woman arrested after being sentenced in death case, not surrendering

Asia Beaty
Asia Beaty(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is back in custody after officials said she was sentenced for a 2022 death and did not surrender to authorities.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 27-year-old Asia Beaty, of Conway, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September and was supposed to surrender to authorities on Nov. 1.

After it was found she didn’t surrender, prosecutors said the U.S. Marshals were contacted to locate her. Beaty was later located and arrested in Marion on Wednesday.

Beaty was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the September 2022 death of Christa Lee inside a home on Oak Grove Road. According to warrants obtained by WMBF News after the incident, officers found Lee in a back bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Documents also state Beaty armed herself with a gun and took an Uber to the home along Oak Grove Road, where she got into a fight with Lee.

“During the altercation, Ms. Beaty discharged the handgun inside the residence at which time the bullet traveled through an interior door striking the victim in the head resulting in the victim’s death,” according to the arrest warrant.

Prosecutors also said two other men, Reginald Tyler Evans, 39, and Anthony Tyrone Finklea Jr., 29, were also arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force at the time of Beaty’s arrest.

The two face drug charges in Marion County that are unrelated to Beaty’s case in Horry County.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

