Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

The City of Myrtle Beach is set to dedicate its long-awaited World War II Memorial at Warbird...
Dedication being held Thursday for Myrtle Beach's WWII Memorial
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow civilians to flee, White House says
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of...
2 day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
LIVE: Myrtle Beach dedicating new World War II Memorial