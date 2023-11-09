This Is Carolina: Mother turns sorrow into a sweet treat enterprise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Whether it’s ganache-filled peach cobbler pumpkin spice or your classic cookie favorites, it’s creating the flavors that are fun and endless for Kiema Frederick.

“I take a variety of doughs like plain vanilla dough, chocolate, strawberry, and I’m able to stuff them with other cookies, brownies and ganaches,” said Frederick.

Frederick started baking in 2021 to put smiles on faces at her divorce support group.

“I was just a baker, baking for women to have fun during a time when things are not fun,” she said.

She went above and beyond and paired her pastries with positive and funny notes.

“From there, it has just transformed into something completely different,” said Frederick.

The single mother of two toddlers decided to turn her pastime into a full-time job. She launched Club Caked in August 2022.

“Club Caked is a fun way of indulging in sweet treats. You’re having that fun club lifestyle, but you’re having that with a sweet dessert,” she quipped.

Frederick transformed her cozy apartment into a baking station to crank out quarter-pound cookies. She also upgraded to a 3D printer to top her treats with the same powerful but now edible messages. Frederick then carefully labels and places the stuffed cookies into a pretty black box.

“Because they are different, because they are something that people haven’t had before, they are unique in the look, in the taste, the experience,” she said.

Frederick also takes her tasty treats on the road sometimes to surprise and celebrate mothers in the Grand Strand.

“It’s an amazing experience, and it helps me. It helps me make people feel good,” she said.

The young mother said she never thought cookies would be her career and credits the women who helped her when she needed it the most. She now wants to pay it forward with some advice.

“My advice would be to try it out, especially for women who are going through a divorce with children. You’re not stuck. There are ways to make your life different,” said Frederick. “Cheers!”

Frederick said she’s now looking for commercial space to expand her business.

