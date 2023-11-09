Submit a Tip
Tanger Outlets details Black Friday hours for Myrtle Beach locations

File photo
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach area’s pair of Tanger Outlets locations are prepping for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Tanger announced that its two local locations, one off Highway 501 and the other off Highway 17, will both be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Both locations will then open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. the following Saturday and Sunday.

Tanger locations will also be closed on Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.

